Philippine, US Marines Continue Typhoon Relief Efforts at Laoag International Airport

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia and Philippine Marines assigned to 4th Marine Brigade load U.S. Agency for International Development supplies into an MV-22B Osprey during foreign disaster relief operations at Laoag International Airport in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 9, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines and providing foreign disaster relief in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)