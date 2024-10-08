Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philippine, US Marines Continue Typhoon Relief Efforts at Laoag International Airport [Image 4 of 10]

    Philippine, US Marines Continue Typhoon Relief Efforts at Laoag International Airport

    LAOAG CITY, PHILIPPINES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Philippine Marines assigned to 4th Marine Brigade stage U.S. Agency for International Development supplies during foreign disaster relief operations at Laoag International Airport in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 9, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines and providing foreign disaster relief in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 06:36
    Photo ID: 8689368
    VIRIN: 241009-M-AS577-1323
    Resolution: 4632x3090
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: LAOAG CITY, PH
    This work, Philippine, US Marines Continue Typhoon Relief Efforts at Laoag International Airport [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HA/DR
    U.S. Agency for International Development
    Philippines
    IndoPacific
    Typhoon Julian
    Typhoon Krathon

