    VP Harris Visits North Carolina, Meets with Local Officials on Helene Relief [Image 17 of 17]

    VP Harris Visits North Carolina, Meets with Local Officials on Helene Relief

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a briefing with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other elected officials at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. The meeting focused on coordinating ongoing recovery efforts following Helene. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 06:02
    Photo ID: 8689350
    VIRIN: 241005-Z-FC803-1014
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.67 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    NORTH CAROLINA
    ASHEVILLE
    NCNG
    NCANG
    145AW
    HELENE

