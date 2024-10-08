Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Stuttgart planner’s efforts help reduce bandwidth, make operations more efficient

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Javier Gonzalez is a logistics management specialist and in charge of all future operations planning at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said he loves to help make LRC Stuttgart’s daily operations more efficient and reduce bandwidth with today's technology. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

