Sama Sama 2024 U.S. Reception Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83)

SUBIC, PHILIPPINES (October 8, 2024) Philippine Navy Capt. Zosimo M Bolaños Jr., officer in charge of the exercise from Naval Forces Northern Luzon, departs the brow of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) after a U.S. hosted reception aboard for Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 8, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)