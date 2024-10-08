Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sama Sama 2024 U.S. Reception Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83) [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sama Sama 2024 U.S. Reception Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83)

    SUBIC, PHILIPPINES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SUBIC, Philippines (October 8, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) observe colors during Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 8, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 04:05
    Photo ID: 8689273
    VIRIN: 241008-N-ZS816-2113
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: SUBIC, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sama Sama 2024 U.S. Reception Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83) [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sama Sama 2024 U.S. Reception Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83)
    Sama Sama 2024 U.S. Reception Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83)
    Sama Sama 2024 U.S. Reception Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83)
    Sama Sama 2024 U.S. Reception Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83)
    Sama Sama 2024 U.S. Reception Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83)
    Sama Sama 2024 U.S. Reception Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83)
    Sama Sama 2024 U.S. Reception Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNavy
    CARAT2024
    SamaSama2024
    InternationalByDesign
    AlliesPartnersFriends

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download