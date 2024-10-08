Sama Sama 2024 U.S. Reception Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83)

SUBIC, Philippines (October 8, 2024) U.S. and Royal Canadian Navy Sailors converse during a U.S. hosted reception aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 8, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
