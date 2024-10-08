Sama Sama 2024 U.S. Reception Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUBIC, Philippines (October 8, 2024) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jason Burroughs, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), speaks with French Navy Sailors during a U.S. hosted reception aboard Howard as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 8, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)