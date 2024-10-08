Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMLOG WESTPAC Attends SAMA SAMA 2024 Reception, October 8, 2024

    COMLOG WESTPAC Attends SAMA SAMA 2024 Reception, October 8, 2024

    PHILIPPINES

    10.08.2024

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SUBIC BAY, Philippines (October 8, 2024) Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC), gives remarks at a U.S. hosted reception aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 8, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    7th Fleet
    Philippines
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    Sama Sama 2024

