241008-N-CV021-1162 SUBIC, Philippines (Oct. 8, 2024) Philippine Navy Sailors discuss the capabilities of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter with U.S. Navy Lt. Julia Ulmer, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 detachment, during a U.S. hosted reception aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 8. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 03:33
|Photo ID:
|8689220
|VIRIN:
|241008-N-CV021-1162
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|SUBIC, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard hosts a reception as part of Sama Sama 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.