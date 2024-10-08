Sailors aboard the USS Howard hosts a reception as part of Sama Sama 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241008-N-CV021-1162 SUBIC, Philippines (Oct. 8, 2024) Philippine Navy Sailors discuss the capabilities of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter with U.S. Navy Lt. Julia Ulmer, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 detachment, during a U.S. hosted reception aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 8. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)