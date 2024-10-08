Camp Pendleton Hosts the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, Marine Corps Installations commanding general, presents arms during the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony held at the Santa Margarita Ranch House, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Oct. 9, 2024. The annual ceremony recognized the base’s history, legacy, and importance, commemorating the official establishment of MCB Pendleton. Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated Camp Pendleton to World War I Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton on Sept. 25, 1942, in honor of Pendleton's long advocacy for establishing a West Coast training base for the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)