    Camp Pendleton Hosts the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

    Camp Pendleton Hosts the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony

    MCI-W/MCBCP, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick King 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Guests observe Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton’s 82nd Annual Evening Colors ceremony held at the Santa Margarita Ranch House, MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024. The annual ceremony recognized the base’s history, legacy, and importance, commemorating the official establishment of MCB Pendleton. Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated Camp Pendleton to World War I Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton on Sept. 25, 1942, in honor of Pendleton's long advocacy for establishing a West Coast training base for the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 03:01
    Photo ID: 8689210
    VIRIN: 241009-M-JH495-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.19 MB
    Location: MCI-W/MCBCP, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Camp Pendleton Hosts the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Community
    Marines
    Celebration
    Evening Colors
    MCI-West

