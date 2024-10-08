Sama Sama 2024 Underway replenishment training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241009-N-DM318-1006 SUBIC, Philippines (October 9, 2024) U.S. Navy Senior Chief Boatswain's Mate Andrew Werner, from Lafayette, Indiana, attached to Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East provides instruction to Philippine Navy Sailors during a hands-on refueling-at-sea training aboard the Philippine Navy frigate BRP Jose Riza (FF 150) as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 9, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)