    Sama Sama 2024 Underway replenishment training [Image 1 of 2]

    Sama Sama 2024 Underway replenishment training

    SUBIC, PHILIPPINES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    241009-N-DM318-1002 SSUBIC, Philippines (October 9, 2024) U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain's Mate Francisco Fuentes, from East Rutherford, New Jersey, attached to Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 instructs Philippine Navy Sailors on lifejacket inspection during a hands-on refueling-at-sea training aboard the Philippine Navy frigate BRP Jose Riza (FF 150) as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 9, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    U.S. Navy
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    CARAT2024
    SamaSama2024

