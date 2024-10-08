Sama Sama 2024 Underway replenishment training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241009-N-DM318-1002 SSUBIC, Philippines (October 9, 2024) U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain's Mate Francisco Fuentes, from East Rutherford, New Jersey, attached to Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 instructs Philippine Navy Sailors on lifejacket inspection during a hands-on refueling-at-sea training aboard the Philippine Navy frigate BRP Jose Riza (FF 150) as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 9, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)