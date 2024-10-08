Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley Visits COMLOGWESTPAC, October 9, 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley Visits COMLOGWESTPAC, October 9, 2024

    SINGAPORE

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (October 9, 2024) Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, Deputy Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, signs a guest logbook during a scheduled visit to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF 73), Oct. 9, 2024. COMLOGWESTPAC supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional Allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

    Singapore
    CTF-73
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific

