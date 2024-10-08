Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley Visits COMLOGWESTPAC, October 9, 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (October 9, 2024) Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, Deputy Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, signs a guest logbook during a scheduled visit to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF 73), Oct. 9, 2024. COMLOGWESTPAC supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional Allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)