Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley Visits COMLOGWESTPAC, October 9, 2024

SINGAPORE (October 9, 2024) Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF 73), right, and Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, Deputy Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a photo during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), Oct. 9, 2024. COMLOGWESTPAC supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional Allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)