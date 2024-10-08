241009-N-ED646-1003

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (October 9, 2024) Capt. John-Paul “JP” Tamez, Deputy Commander, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF 73), left, greets Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, Deputy Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), Oct. 9, 2024. COMLOGWESTPAC supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional Allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)