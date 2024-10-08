Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Hispanic Heritage Month wraps up at Yokota [Image 8 of 8]

    National Hispanic Heritage Month wraps up at Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron is parked on the flight line at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 2, 2024. The C-130J, C-12 Huron and UH-1N Huey provided orientation flights for National Hispanic Heritage Month orientation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 01:30
    Photo ID: 8689146
    VIRIN: 241002-F-LX373-1093
    Resolution: 5568x3105
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, National Hispanic Heritage Month wraps up at Yokota [Image 8 of 8], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage
    Diversity
    Celebrate
    Military
    Air Force
    Inclusion

