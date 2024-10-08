A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron is parked on the flight line at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 2, 2024. The C-130J, C-12 Huron and UH-1N Huey provided orientation flights for National Hispanic Heritage Month orientation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 01:30
|Photo ID:
|8689146
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-LX373-1093
|Resolution:
|5568x3105
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Hispanic Heritage Month wraps up at Yokota [Image 8 of 8], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.