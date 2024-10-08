National Hispanic Heritage Month wraps up at Yokota

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brenda Cruz-Osorio, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, prepares a C-130J Super Hercules for the National Hispanic Heritage Month orientation flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 2, 2024. The 374th AMXS maintains mission-ready aircraft to sustain contingency and peacetime missions throughout the Pacific theater to accomplish U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Pacific Air Forces' taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 01:30
|Photo ID:
|8689145
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-LX373-1082
|Resolution:
|4838x3388
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
