National Hispanic Heritage Month wraps up at Yokota

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brenda Cruz-Osorio, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, prepares a C-130J Super Hercules for the National Hispanic Heritage Month orientation flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 2, 2024. The 374th AMXS maintains mission-ready aircraft to sustain contingency and peacetime missions throughout the Pacific theater to accomplish U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Pacific Air Forces' taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)