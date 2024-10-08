Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Hispanic Heritage Month wraps up at Yokota [Image 6 of 8]

    National Hispanic Heritage Month wraps up at Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Yavonda Brown, 374th Medical Group radiology technician, and Senior Airman Yessenia Diaz, 374th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health technician, buckle their seat restraints during the National Hispanic Heritage Month orientation flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 2, 2024. NHHM celebrates the cultural contributions and diverse backgrounds of Hispanic Americans, fostering inclusivity and unity within the force while honoring the bravery and achievements of Hispanic service members throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 01:30
    Photo ID: 8689144
    VIRIN: 241002-F-LX373-1069
    Resolution: 4871x3712
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, National Hispanic Heritage Month wraps up at Yokota [Image 8 of 8], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces

    Heritage
    Diversity
    Celebrate
    Military
    Air Force
    Inclusion

