National Hispanic Heritage Month wraps up at Yokota

From the left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Yavonda Brown, 374th Medical Group radiology technician, and Senior Airman Yessenia Diaz, 374th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health technician, buckle their seat restraints during the National Hispanic Heritage Month orientation flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 2, 2024. NHHM celebrates the cultural contributions and diverse backgrounds of Hispanic Americans, fostering inclusivity and unity within the force while honoring the bravery and achievements of Hispanic service members throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)