    Crossing Cultures: A Bicultural March in the Army [Image 5 of 7]

    Crossing Cultures: A Bicultural March in the Army

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    SSG Marcos Cordova with his mom and grandma, just before walking the graduation stage in May 2012. For him, family is at the heart of his Hispanic heritage—a bond that remains unbreakable through every milestone.

    #HispanicHeritageMonth #10thsupportgroup #diversity

