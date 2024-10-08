Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Religious Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Denzell Washington (right), assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) and a native Buffalo, New York, shoots from a three-point line in a basketball game as part of a local tournament at Olympic Club in San Francisco during San Francisco Fleet Week Oct. 8, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)