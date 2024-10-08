Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week [Image 10 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) pose for a group photo with local Navy recruiters after a basketball game as part of a tournament with local police and firefighters in San Francisco during San Francisco Fleet Week Oct. 8, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 19:56
    Photo ID: 8688741
    VIRIN: 241008-N-JS660-2561
    Resolution: 7818x5212
    Size: 14.92 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week
    Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week
    Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week
    Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week
    Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week
    Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week
    Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week
    Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week
    Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week
    Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week
    Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week
    Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week
    Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week
    Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week
    Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week
    Somerset Sailors participate in basketball tournament during SF Fleet Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    TAGS

    Fleet Week
    USS Somerset
    SanFranciscoFleetWeek
    SFFW2024
    SFFW24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download