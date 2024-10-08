Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Let's give a shout-out to Senior Airman Ryan Matt with 81st Civil Engineering Squadron for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week. Matt actively trains and certifies fellow Airmen in driver operator positions, ensuring they are well-equipped to step in during manning shortages. He also served as the handlinemen during two reported fires, one at the commissary and another at Foster Manor. In both cases, Matt swiftly identified the source of the fires and led the team in extinguishing them, successfully containing the fires to their points of origin. His efforts saved the Air Force an estimated combined total of $4 Million in potential damages.

In recognition of his exceptional abilities, Matt has been selected from among his peers to participate in the National Registry Emergency Medical Technician Course. This opportunity will allow him to further expand his skills, contributing to the medical capabilities of the Keesler Fire Department. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre Askew)