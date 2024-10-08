Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior of the Week

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing

    Let's give a shout-out to Senior Airman Ryan Matt with 81st Civil Engineering Squadron for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week. Matt actively trains and certifies fellow Airmen in driver operator positions, ensuring they are well-equipped to step in during manning shortages. He also served as the handlinemen during two reported fires, one at the commissary and another at Foster Manor. In both cases, Matt swiftly identified the source of the fires and led the team in extinguishing them, successfully containing the fires to their points of origin. His efforts saved the Air Force an estimated combined total of $4 Million in potential damages.
    In recognition of his exceptional abilities, Matt has been selected from among his peers to participate in the National Registry Emergency Medical Technician Course. This opportunity will allow him to further expand his skills, contributing to the medical capabilities of the Keesler Fire Department. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre Askew)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 16:34
    Photo ID: 8688461
    VIRIN: 241009-F-NO318-3113
    Resolution: 1280x675
    Size: 367.62 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WOTW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download