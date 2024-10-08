Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mighty 97th spouses tour base

    ALTUS AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 97th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo with a group of military spouses at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 8, 2024. The Mighty 97th hosted a tour for the spouses of commanders from multiple units across the base, allowing them to gain insight into the wing's mission and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 16:24
    Photo ID: 8688433
    VIRIN: 241008-F-UX118-1001
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, Mighty 97th spouses tour base, by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

