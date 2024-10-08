Mighty 97th spouses tour base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 97th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo with a group of military spouses at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 8, 2024. The Mighty 97th hosted a tour for the spouses of commanders from multiple units across the base, allowing them to gain insight into the wing's mission and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)