62 AS inspires next generation of aviators

Maj. Patrick Waters, 314th Operations Group chief of tactics, flies over San Francisco, California, Sept. 30, 2024. Members of the 62nd Airlift Squadron attended a Girls in Aviation event to inspire young women to pursue their dreams of becoming aviators and break barriers in the field of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)