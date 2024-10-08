62 AS inspires next generation of aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 62nd Airlift Squadron pose for a group photo at a Girls in Aviation event in Oakland, California, Sept. 28, 2024.Through interactive workshops and engaging presentations, participants discovered the diverse career paths available to them, ranging from piloting and engineering to air traffic control and aviation management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)