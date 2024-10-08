Airmen assigned to the 62nd Airlift Squadron pose for a group photo at a Girls in Aviation event in Oakland, California, Sept. 28, 2024.Through interactive workshops and engaging presentations, participants discovered the diverse career paths available to them, ranging from piloting and engineering to air traffic control and aviation management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 16:34
|Photo ID:
|8688381
|VIRIN:
|240928-F-TH245-1036
|Resolution:
|6717x4478
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62 AS inspires next generation of aviators [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.