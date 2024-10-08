62 AS inspires next generation of aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees of a Girls in Aviation Women’s Panel pose for a group photo in Oakland, California, Sept. 28, 2024. Members of the 62nd Airlift Squadron attended the Girls in Aviation event to inspire young women to pursue their dreams of becoming aviators and break barriers in the field of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)