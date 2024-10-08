Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62 AS inspires next generation of aviators [Image 18 of 23]

    62 AS inspires next generation of aviators

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing

    San Francisco, California is shown from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during a flight over the city Sept. 30, 2024. The 62nd Airlift Squadron attended the Girls in Aviation event to inspire young women to pursue their dreams of becoming aviators and break barriers in the field of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 16:34
    Photo ID: 8688378
    VIRIN: 240930-F-TH245-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
