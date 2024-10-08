62 AS inspires next generation of aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Girls in Aviation participant poses for photo in Oakland, California, Sept. 28, 2024. Girls in Aviation provided a platform for seasoned aviators to engage with young women, discussing the challenges and triumphs of their careers while offering invaluable insights into the aviation industry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)