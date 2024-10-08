A Girls in Aviation participant poses for photo in Oakland, California, Sept. 28, 2024. Girls in Aviation provided a platform for seasoned aviators to engage with young women, discussing the challenges and triumphs of their careers while offering invaluable insights into the aviation industry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 16:34
|Photo ID:
|8688376
|VIRIN:
|240928-F-TH245-1032
|Resolution:
|6213x4142
|Size:
|998.74 KB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62 AS inspires next generation of aviators [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.