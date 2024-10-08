Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62 AS inspires next generation of aviators [Image 16 of 23]

    62 AS inspires next generation of aviators

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing

    A Girls in Aviation participant poses for photo in Oakland, California, Sept. 28, 2024. Girls in Aviation provided a platform for seasoned aviators to engage with young women, discussing the challenges and triumphs of their careers while offering invaluable insights into the aviation industry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 16:34
    Photo ID: 8688376
    VIRIN: 240928-F-TH245-1032
    Resolution: 6213x4142
    Size: 998.74 KB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Girls in Aviation

