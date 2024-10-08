Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Campbell Community Information Fair Highlights BACH Services [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Campbell Community Information Fair Highlights BACH Services

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Russell Tafuri 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Becky Taylor, a mammographer with Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Mammography Department, discusses the services available to Soldiers and their families during the Fort Campbell Community Information Fair, held Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the USO Fort Campbell building.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 15:14
    Photo ID: 8688226
    VIRIN: 241009-A-AA791-1334
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Campbell Community Information Fair Highlights BACH Services [Image 3 of 3], by Russell Tafuri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Campbell Community Information Fair Highlights BACH Services
    Fort Campbell Community Information Fair Highlights BACH Services
    Fort Campbell Community Information Fair Highlights BACH Services

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download