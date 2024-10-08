Fort Campbell Community Information Fair Highlights BACH Services

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sarah Green, a health promotion technician with Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Armed Forces Wellness Center, discusses the services available to Soldiers and their families at the AFWC during the Fort Campbell Community Information Fair, held Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the USO Fort Campbell building. For more information, visit the AFWC online at https://ph.health.mil/organization/hpw/Pages/ArmyWellnessCenters.aspx.