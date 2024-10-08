Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct health and welfare checks [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct health and welfare checks

    ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Capt. Adam Smith 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1050th Transportation Battalion, 59th Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, perform health and welfare checks Anderson, South Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. The South Carolina National Guard continues to respond to disaster relief requests for assistance from federal, local, and state agencies. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 15:12
    Location: ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
