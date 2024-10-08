U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1050th Transportation Battalion, 59th Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, perform health and welfare checks Anderson, South Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. The South Carolina National Guard continues to respond to disaster relief requests for assistance from federal, local, and state agencies. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 15:12
|Photo ID:
|8688214
|VIRIN:
|241005-A-RT845-4687
|Resolution:
|1204x1599
|Size:
|591.93 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers conduct health and welfare checks [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Adam Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.