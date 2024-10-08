National Guard Assets From Multiple States Gather Before Hurricane Milton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Michigan National Guard with 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion prepare for storm operations during Hurricane Milton at Tallahassee, Fla., Oct. 9, 2024. National Guard assets from multiple states mobilised Soldiers ahead of Hurricane Miltons expected landfall to provide support to affected areas. The Florida National Guard conducted the large-scale activation alongside other components to augment resources and emergency capabilities available across the state. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)