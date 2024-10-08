Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard Assets From Multiple States Gather Before Hurricane Milton [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    National Guard Assets From Multiple States Gather Before Hurricane Milton

    TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Michigan National Guard with 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion prepare for storm operations during Hurricane Milton at Tallahassee, Fla., Oct. 9, 2024. National Guard assets from multiple states mobilised Soldiers ahead of Hurricane Miltons expected landfall to provide support to affected areas. The Florida National Guard conducted the large-scale activation alongside other components to augment resources and emergency capabilities available across the state. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 13:36
    Photo ID: 8688008
    VIRIN: 241009-A-RH401-9466
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 16.9 MB
    Location: TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Assets From Multiple States Gather Before Hurricane Milton [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard Assets From Multiple States Gather Before Hurricane Milton
    National Guard Assets From Multiple States Gather Before Hurricane Milton
    National Guard Assets From Multiple States Gather Before Hurricane Milton
    National Guard Assets From Multiple States Gather Before Hurricane Milton
    National Guard Assets From Multiple States Gather Before Hurricane Milton
    National Guard Assets From Multiple States Gather Before Hurricane Milton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane Milton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download