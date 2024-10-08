SF Fleet Week 24: Salesforce Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brian Jan, an instrumentalist with 1st Marine Division Band, performs at Salesforce Park Amphitheater as part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco, Oct. 8, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bruin Largent)