Marine Forces Reserve Band Tours Wisconsin!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Lucy Warmbrodt, a Musician Technical Assistant with 9th Marine Corps District performs with the Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES) Brass Ensemble, at Appleton West High School in Appleton, Wisc., Oct. 7, 2024. The MARFORRES Band toured Recruiting Station Milwaukee’s area of responsibility performing for students and speaking about the benefits of the Musician Enlistment Option Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Collette Hagen)