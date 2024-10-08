Marine Forces Reserve Band Tours Wisconsin!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines in the Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES) Brass Ensemble, performs for students at Appleton West High School in Appleton, Wisc., Oct. 7, 2024. The MARFORRES Band toured Recruiting Station Milwaukee’s area of responsibility performing for students and speaking about the opportunities and benefits of the Musician Enlistment Option Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Collette Hagen)