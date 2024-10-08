Marine Forces Reserve Band Tours Wisconsin!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Limbrock, a drum major in the Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES) Band, speaks with Appleton West band students at Appleton West High School in Appleton, Wisc., Oct. 7, 2024. The MARFORRES Band toured Recruiting Station Milwaukee’s area of responsibility performing for students and speaking about the opportunities and benefits of the Musician Enlistment Option Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Collette Hagen)