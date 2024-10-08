Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE debris teams assess South Carolina counties damaged by Hurricane Helene [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE debris teams assess South Carolina counties damaged by Hurricane Helene

    NEWBERRY, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Debris resulting from Hurricane Helene in Newberry, South Carolina, Oct. 8, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with FEMA are accomplishing assessments of debris, from Hurricane Helene, throughout the state of South Carolina, through both aerial and ground observations. USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Dylan Burnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 10:26
    Photo ID: 8687487
    VIRIN: 241008-A-SL031-8008
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 16.65 MB
    Location: NEWBERRY, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE debris teams assess South Carolina counties damaged by Hurricane Helene [Image 11 of 11], by Dylan Burnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE debris teams assess South Carolina counties damaged by Hurricane Helene
    USACE debris teams assess South Carolina counties damaged by Hurricane Helene
    USACE debris teams assess South Carolina counties damaged by Hurricane Helene
    USACE debris teams assess South Carolina counties damaged by Hurricane Helene
    USACE debris teams assess South Carolina counties damaged by Hurricane Helene
    USACE debris teams assess South Carolina counties damaged by Hurricane Helene
    USACE debris teams assess South Carolina counties damaged by Hurricane Helene
    USACE debris teams assess South Carolina counties damaged by Hurricane Helene
    USACE debris teams assess South Carolina counties damaged by Hurricane Helene
    USACE debris teams assess South Carolina counties damaged by Hurricane Helene
    USACE debris teams assess South Carolina counties damaged by Hurricane Helene

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    USACE
    Debris Removal
    Emergency Operations
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download