USACE debris teams assess South Carolina counties damaged by Hurricane Helene

Adam Prentice and William Pearson, Park Rangers from the Mobile District, assesses the extent of debris created by Hurricane Helene in Newberry, South Carolina, Oct. 8, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with FEMA are accomplishing assessments of debris, from Hurricane Helene, throughout the state of South Carolina, through both aerial and ground observations. USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Dylan Burnell)
Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 10:26
Location:
|NEWBERRY, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
