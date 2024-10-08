KC-135 sunset operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron (EARS) takes flight within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 4, 2024. The 91st EARS is responsible for providing air refueling support for U.S. and coalition partners, enabling the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) to promote peace and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo