    KC-135 sunset operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron (EARS) takes flight within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 4, 2024. The 91st EARS is responsible for providing air refueling support for U.S. and coalition partners, enabling the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) to promote peace and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Stratotanker
    CENTCOM
    sunset
    KC-135
    AFCENT
    Ninth Air Force

