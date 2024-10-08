100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Greek F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft prepares to be refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during exercise RAMSTEIN FLAG 2024, while flying over the coast of Greece, Oct. 8, 2024. RAFL24 is a complex, large-scale, multi-domain live-fly exercise essential to maintain credible deterrence and defense posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)