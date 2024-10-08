A Greek F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft prepares to be refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during exercise RAMSTEIN FLAG 2024, while flying over the coast of Greece, Oct. 8, 2024. RAFL24 is a complex, large-scale, multi-domain live-fly exercise essential to maintain credible deterrence and defense posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 07:36
|Photo ID:
|8687122
|VIRIN:
|241008-F-VY348-2173
|Resolution:
|5878x3911
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.