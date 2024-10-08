Date Taken: 10.08.2024 Date Posted: 10.09.2024 07:36 Photo ID: 8687121 VIRIN: 241008-F-VY348-2075 Resolution: 5882x3914 Size: 7.21 MB Location: GR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.