100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, refuels a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft during exercise RAMSTEIN FLAG 2024 while flying over the coast of Greece, Oct. 4, 2024. RAFL24 is an opportunity to bring together the most advanced military air forces demonstrating the alliance's strength, fostering unity and highlighting commitment to defend our people and our shared values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)