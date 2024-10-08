100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, refuels a Greek F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise RAMSTEIN FLAG 2024 while flying over the coast of Greece, Oct. 4, 2024. Exercise RAFL24 demonstrates NATO’s capability and resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)