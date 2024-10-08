100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ed Salazar, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa deputy foreign policy advisor, switches seats with another pilot in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft while flying over the coast of Greece, Oct. 4, 2024. Exercise RAMSTEIN FLAG 2024 demonstrates NATO’s capability and resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)