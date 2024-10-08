Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein [Image 3 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, is parked at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 4, 2024. Exercise RAMSTEIN FLAG 2024 is an Allied Air Command sponsored tactical level live field exercise aiming to provide participating nations high-end training opportunities that include realistic problem sets in a complex operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 07:36
    Photo ID: 8687110
    VIRIN: 241004-F-VY348-1017
    Resolution: 5709x3171
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein
    100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein
    100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein
    100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein
    100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein
    100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein
    100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein
    100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein
    100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein
    100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein
    100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein
    100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein
    100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein
    100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein
    100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Greece
    Mildenhall
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Partnership
    100th ARW
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    F-35A Lightning II
    Ramstein Flag

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download