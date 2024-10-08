100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, is parked at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 4, 2024. Exercise RAMSTEIN FLAG 2024 is an Allied Air Command sponsored tactical level live field exercise aiming to provide participating nations high-end training opportunities that include realistic problem sets in a complex operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)