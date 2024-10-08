Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight

    National Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight

    BAHRAIN

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Macadam Weissman 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    241003-N-AC117-1002 Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Gilberto Olavarria Vidal, from Barceloneta, Puerto Rico poses for a photo onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Oct. 3. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    VIRIN: 241003-N-AC117-1002
    Hometown: BARCELONETA, PR
    Bahrain
    NSA Bahrain
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Sailor Spotlights

