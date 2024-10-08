241003-N-AC117-1002 Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Gilberto Olavarria Vidal, from Barceloneta, Puerto Rico poses for a photo onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Oct. 3. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)
|10.03.2024
|10.09.2024 07:05
|8687104
|241003-N-AC117-1002
|Location:
|BH
|Hometown:
|BARCELONETA, PR
This work, National Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight, by PO1 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight - RP2 Olavarria Vidal
