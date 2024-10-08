Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Wounded Warrior Visits LRMC [Image 9 of 10]

    A Wounded Warrior Visits LRMC

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Sal Gonzalez, a Marine Corps Veteran, visits Landstuhl Regional Medical Center to tour where he was treated as a patient during his stay at Landstuhl, Germany, Sept. 25, 2024. Mr. Gonzalez was a patient at LRMC in October of 2003 when he was struck by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during his deployment tour in Ramadi, Iraq. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 05:31
    Photo ID: 8687067
    VIRIN: 240925-D-SH479-1662
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.5 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    This work, A Wounded Warrior Visits LRMC [Image 10 of 10], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

