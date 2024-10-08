A Wounded Warrior Visits LRMC

Sal Gonzalez, a Marine Corps Veteran, visits Landstuhl Regional Medical Center to tour where he was treated as a patient during his stay at Landstuhl, Germany, Sept. 25, 2024. Mr. Gonzalez was a patient at LRMC in October of 2003 when he was struck by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during his deployment tour in Ramadi, Iraq. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
